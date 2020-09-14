Museum on Main Virtual Ghost Walk
Virtual Ghost Walk 2020
October 16, 17, 23, 24, 31
Zoom – 7:00 pm
$15 per screen
Meet the ghosts of Pleasanton’s past in this uniquely spooky annual event held by Museum on Main. This year, our popular guided walking tour is moving to Zoom! Two ghosts host will be live on Zoom to guide your virtual tour of downtown Pleasanton’s most haunted locations. Ghosts will visit participants’ screens and share more of their site’s history and hauntings! This family-friendly tour, held for over thirteen years, is a staple of the Halloween season and we can’t wait to bring it to you in the comfort of your home!
Participants will also be emailed a Ghost Walk companion e-book with recipes for spooky snacks and treats as well as Halloween themed cocktails and mocktails. The goal of the e-book is to help participants get in the Ghost Walk spirit at home. The e-book will also have more about the history of Ghost Walk and tips for ghost hunters.
Tours begin at 7:00 pm on Zoom. The cost is $15 per screen. All tickets must be purchased online and must include the email you would like us to send the Zoom invite to. Tickets are non-refundable and since it is virtual, tours happen rain or shine!
Purchase your tickets early! Even though it is a virtual event, there are only so many spots each night, and we expect this event to sell out!