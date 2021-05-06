Museum on Main Unveils Show of Mystery Objects
On Wednesday, May 5, Pleasanton’s Museum on Main will open What in the World? Unusual Objects from the Museum on Main Collections. This interactive exhibit challenges visitors to determine the functions of over twenty obscure and/or obsolete items that the Museum has collected over the past five decades.
“Some of these pieces are specialized tools that would be hard to recognize if you didn’t work with them,” notes curator Ken MacLennan. “Others have more general-use functions, but they’ve been overtaken by new technologies or better designs. And some were made to do things that we just don’t need done anymore.” Each object will be labeled with a clue to its function. Laminated answer keys—disinfected after each use—will allow visitors to check their guesses against the Museum staff’s research into the items’ actual functions.
Museum on Main currently observes the following COVID safety protocols:
- Staff and visitors will be required to wear masks.
- Hand sanitizer will be available and its use strongly encouraged.
- No more than ten visitors will be permitted entry at a time.
- The front door will be locked, and visitors must knock to be let in.
What in the World? will run from May 5 through June 19 in the Phoebe Hearst Gallery at Pleasanton’s Museum on Main. A digital version of the exhibit will be available on the Museum’s website at www.museumonmain.org.
Pleasanton’s Museum on Main is located at 603 Main Street in downtown Pleasanton. Hours are 10-4 Tuesday through Saturday and 1-4 Sunday. For more information, check the Museum’s website at www.museumonmain.org, or call 925/462-2766.