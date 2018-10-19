Murder Mystery Party featuring Creatures of Impulse

Middle Schoolers need a night out, too! The City of Pleasanton is hosting the next Middle School Night Out: Murder Mystery Dinner with Creatures of Impulse Teen Improv Troupe on

Friday, November 2 from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Amador Recreation Center at 4455 Black Ave.

The evening is open to all middle school students and will include a pizza dinner along with an interactive murder mystery dinner. Students will find themselves in the middle of a crime scene and they could end up as the prime suspect!

All participants must pre-register at pleasantonfun.com Course #11454.

The fee is $15 for Pleasanton residents and $17 for non-residents which includes dinner and a great time!

For more information, please contact David Weisgerber at dweisgerber@cityofpleasantonca.gov or Mark Duncanson at mduncanson@cityofpleasantonca.gov

