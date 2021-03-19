Mrs. Heidi Robinson from Marilyn Avenue Elementary in Livermore
Mrs. Robinson has been going above and beyond for her students during the pandemic. She even made ABC World News!
This amazing teacher carved out some time to chat with me about the challenges she’s faced as an educator during the pandemic. In Person Learning returns to Livermore on Monday, March 22nd.
If you haven’t nominated Mrs. Robinson, or any amazing teacher for KKIQ’s Teacher of the Month, please do.
Click the picture to listen.
