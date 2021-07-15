Moonlight Movies Return to the Town Green

The Town is excited for the return of Moonlight Movies to the Danville Town Green this month. The Town will be showing the computer animated film “Onward” on Friday, July 30.
You are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chairs, grab a picnic from home or get some food to-go from any of Danville’s local restaurants and settle in to enjoy a movie under the stars. Movie times are projected to start at around 8:00 p.m. but the start time could vary slightly depending on how much light is still out. Free crafts and activities will also be available from 6:30 p.m.
This event is free and pre-registration is encouraged. To register visit www.danville.ca.gov/recguide. Socially distanced 6-foot circles will be marked on the grass on the Town Green at 420 Front Street. Each circle can accommodate up to 4 people. Circle availability will be on a first-come-first-served basis.
The latest information on all Town events can be found on the website calendar at www.danville.ca.gov/calendar
For additional information, contact John Dunn at (925) 314-3418 or [email protected].