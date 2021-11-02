Mel’s Menu: Roasted Salmon with Beet & Apple Salad

You may have heard my commercials for the new Grocery Outlet in Brentwood. I love telling you about ways to save money and still eat like a Royal. The owners, Greg & Lori Pitts showed me around their beautiful store. I really enjoyed walking each aisle shopping for some basic needs and delicious ingredients for this edition of Mel’s Menu.
A little behind the scenes, I recently got promoted here at work so I don’t have as much time to cook as I used to. With that in mind, I grabbed a package of frozen salmon, some prepared beets, a huge bag of apples (yum) and this was the result. Roasted Salmon with a Beet & Apple Salad. Quick and so flavorful. The whole meal took 20 minutes.
Preheat the oven to 350. Drizzle some olive oil over the salmon then season with salt, pepper, garlic powder & onion powder. Bake for 12-15 minutes.
Slice the beets & apple into sticks. Drizzle with some lemon juice, olive oil, salt and a tiny pinch of sugar. I had some baby arugula so I added a few torn leaves to give it some green and an extra punch of pepper. Put the salad in the fridge while the salmon is cooking. Once the salmon is done to your liking, plate and enjoy!
It was so wonderful, plus I have more beet & apple salad for future meals. I hope this gives you some inspiration to make healthy and delicious dinners.
– Mel McKay
compensated endorser
