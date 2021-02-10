Mel’s Menu: Baked Feta Makes Everything Better
My only beef with pasta sauces is that most don’t feature enough cheese! So when I saw the recipe going around on Instagram & TikTok for the Baked Feta Pasta, I knew I had to try it.
So away I went, adding all the ingredients to my cart for delivery. The only thing I couldn’t find in the original recipe is chili peppers, I ordered Serrano peppers instead. I like heat!
Baked Feta Pasta The McKay Way
1- 8 oz block of feta cheese
1- Package of cherry tomatoes on the vine
¼ cup – Olive oil
Chili Pepper slices to taste (or Red Pepper Flakes)
1- Garlic clove (optional)
Salt & Pepper
Lemon juice
Handful of baby arugula (optional)
Red Pepper Flakes
Shaved Parmesan cheese (optional it’s super cheesy on its own)
Pasta of your choice (angel hair is my fav)
Preheat the oven to 400. In an oven safe dish, drizzle some olive oil over the tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper. Gently shake to cover tomatoes without losing the vines.
Place the feta block in the middle. Drizzle with olive oil and top with the peppers.
Bake for 40 to 45 minutes or until the top is golden and the tomatoes burst.
Cook pasta according to package directions and drain. Reserve some of the liquid. At least ¼ depending on how loose you like your sauce.
Once I started to cook the feta the smell from the serranos was powerful, and I got worried it was going to be too hot. So I removed a couple slices of pepper and decided I would finish the dish with crushed red pepper flakes if more heat was needed.
Time to be like The Hulk and SMASH!
Ready to plate and enjoy!
It was wonderful! I didn’t have enough pasta to really use all the sauce, but it’s amazing as a dip with sourdough bread. Yum!
If you try it let me know what you think. Of course feel free to make it our own with your favorite ingredients. Next time I think I’ll add portabella mushrooms.
Manga, Manga!