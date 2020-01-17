Mel’s Menu – 49er vs Packers
Red & Gold fans will love these recipes, most require grating lots of cheese! My first menu suggestion is Queso Baby! Not white queso, you need that yellow cheddar! Feel free to serve with green (lol) veggies and chips.
Here’s 3 recipes for Queso.
Just Cheese
With Sausage +
No Grating
Have a health conscious guest? I suggest this:
Healthy Option: Roasted Broccoli with Cheddar Cheese
And finally for our Lactose Free Friends: Honey-Walnut Goat Cheese Combine 1/4 cup each olive oil, walnut oil and chopped walnuts, 2 tablespoons honey, and pepper to taste. Pour over one 11-ounce log sliced goat cheese in a dish. Let sit 2 hours; top with chopped chives. Serve with crostini.
I hope you enjoy the game. Go 9ers!
Manga, Manga!