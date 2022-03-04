      Weather Alert

Meet Authors In Downtown Brentwood

The first ever Brentwood Literary Stroll is scheduled for Sunday, April 3 from 1 to 4 p.m. at different restaurants and businesses throughout downtown Brentwood.

A variety of fiction and nonfiction authors will meet with participants to talk about their books. Refreshments at the restaurants are
included.

Children’s book authors will be located at the Brentwood Library Community Room. Tickets are $5 per person and are available now. For tickets and more info, go online to Brown Paper Tickets (slash) Brentwood Literary Stroll.

This event is presented by Friends of the Brentwood Library and supported with a grant from the City of Brentwood.

Get more information here.

