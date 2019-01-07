Meditation For Stress Reduction Presentation

Dr. Marshall Zaslove, MD, a board-certified psychiatrist, author and meditation practitioner for more than 40 years, will give a presentation, titled Meditation for Stress Reduction, on Saturday, January 19, 2019, 2:00 pm, at the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Avenue. No sign up required and there is no charge for this event.

Stress, anxiety, depression, emotional and physical symptoms can all be relieved or eliminated by meditation. Join Dr. Zaslove for this helpful and stimulating workshop for old and new meditators, demonstrating the most natural and effective techniques of meditation, and giving many useful directions for deepening and stabilizing one’s meditation practices to gain more inner bliss and peace.

Dr. Zaslove is a board-certified psychiatrist, best-selling medical author, researcher, and teacher. He has taught meditation to hundreds of audiences around the country. He is a contributor to the book, Meditation as Medication for the Soul. His style is crisp, interactive and always entertaining.

