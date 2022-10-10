Meat Sale At Livermore High School

Prime rib roast on cutting board.

Please come support Livermore High School’s Safe and Sober Grad Night by stopping by our Fall Meat Sale on October 22nd & 23rd from 10am – 4pm. We will have USDA Choice & Prime meats and quality seafood, and all proceeds from the sale benefit the Class of 2023. The event will take place rain or shine near the Livermore High School main gym on Cowboy Alley.

· USDA Meat & Seafood Sale – Choice grade meat (Beef, Pork & Chicken) and seafood. Stock up for the holidays, “Buddy-Up” and split large quantities! There will be a certified butcher on site to cut meats to order (nominal fee for cutting).

What is Safe & Sober Grad Night? This event, which takes place on the night of graduation, is important for the SAFETY OF OUR GRADUATES as well as the safety of the Livermore community at large. It keeps students off the roads as they celebrate their accomplishments by enjoying activities, music, food, prizes, and entertainment during the event.

Can’t make the event but would like to contribute? Visit http://www.livermorehighschoolptsa.com for more information on how you can

volunteer or donate to this great event in support of the graduating class of 2023.