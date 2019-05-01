STAR WARS FANS! I am SUPER excited to announce the Town of Danville is once again hosting “May the 4th be with You” this Saturday, May 4th! It’s all day Star Wars fun downtown, at the Danville Community Center and at the Village Theatre. There’s a costume contest, scavenger hunt, Jedi training and even a “Cantina Crawl” in the evening for those Jedi Masters 21 and older. Check out the link for the complete story:

https://patch.com/california/danville/may-4th-be-you-will-be-star-wars-fun

Do you think Wayne, Mel and I could win the costume contest HAHAHA! 🙂 We look like some space dregs you’d see at Mos Eisley!

Hope to see you in the Town of Danville this Saturday. And “May the 4th be with You”

–Mark Davis