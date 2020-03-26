Marks Helter Shelter Blog!
Hi Gang,
Since I am sheltering in place just like you I have decided to start a blog chronicling my adventures at home. Welcome to Marks Helter Shelter Blog! My first adventure was last weekend, take a look! 🙂
Keep watching for future blogs every week. And let me know what YOU are doing while you social distance yourself and your family from the rest of the world. Please feel free to share stories, pics and videos with me. We will get through this together and, in the process, learn and do some new things!
Cheers!
–Mark Davis