Mark Your Calendar For Sheep Shearing Day

Sheep Shearing is one of the San Ramon Historic Foundations largest annual events drawing over 1000 people to the farm.  It is an opportunity for community members of all ages to come together and enjoy a day on the farm while learning and having fun.

Sheep will receive their annual haircut and provide an opportunity for us to demonstrate how sheep are sheared.  You will see how their wool is removed; cleaned and spun into yarn all while the sheep dogs are herding the next sheep in line to get their haircut.

Join us Saturday April 23 for a fun filled day on the oldest homestead in San Ramon open to the public. Forest Home Farms was built and settled in the early 1800s and your attendance will make a difference in the preserving this unique piece of San Ramon history.

LEARN * EXPLORE * SHEEP SHEARING * SHEEP DOG DEMONSTRATION * WOOL SPINNING * TRACTOR MUSEUM * GIFT SHOPPE * FOOD ($) * TRACTOR RIDES ($), AND MORE

Get ticket information here.

Early Bird (before April 10)                                               After April 10 and at the gate:

$8  Adult                                                                                  $10  Adult

$4  Children (3-10)  (under 3 free)                                      $5  Child (3-10) (under 3 free)

