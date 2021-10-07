Mark Anderson, Pianist Performing at Bankhead Theater in Livermore October 16

Growing up in Pleasanton, Mark Anderson showed early promise, twice winning the Livermore-Amador
Symphony’s Competition for Young Musicians. That promise was fulfilled: he has won leading piano competitions and
performs worldwide at elite venues, collaborating with distinguished conductors.
He is Associate Professor and Keyboard Faculty Chair at the University of British Columbia School of Music and is owner and Executive Director of New World Music Academy in Pleasanton. Mr. Anderson is a Steinway artist and will be performing an all-Chopin program
on the wonderful new Bankhead Steinway.
The performance is October 16th at 7:30pm at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore. Click here for ticket information.
Del Valle Fine Arts presents five world class chamber music concerts each season at the beautiful Bankhead Theater in downtown Livermore, California. Tickets are available at the Bankhead Theater ticket office at 2400 First Street, Livermore, CA.