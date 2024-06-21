101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

Making New Memories at the Fair!

Making New Memories at the Fair!
Source: Alameda Co Fair, used with permission

It’s so hard to find things to do with the entire family these days.  One thing we ALWAYS count on is the Alameda County Fair.  I’ve been going there since FOREVER!  There’s just nothing quite like a day at the fair.  Where else can you find live concerts, live horseracing, rides galore, fair FOOD, agricultural exhibits, the cute animals, fireworks, drone light shows, shopping fun, even someone who will predict your future…those experiences are only at the Alameda County Fair.  It’s a once-a-year trill for me and my family.  What are some of your favorite fair memories?  Let’s make some new ones!  See you at the Alameda County Fair…save me some funnel cake!

–Mark Davis

 

Pig Races
Source: Alameda Co Fair, used with permission
Alameda Co Fair
Source: Alameda Co Fair, used with permission
Alameda Co Fair
Source: Alameda Co Fair, used with permission
Alameda Co Fair
Source: Alameda Co Fair, used with permission
Alameda County Fair
Source: Alameda Co Fair, used with permission
Alameda Co Fair
Source: Alameda Co Fair, used with permission

 

