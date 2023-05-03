101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

Mad Hatter’s Tea And Mimosa Party

Credit: Getty Images

You can help C.O.R.E. raise funds to help them strengthen family relationships through counseling options and parent education programs. ​They provide a safe space and supportive environment that nurtures families and encourages healthy relationships.

Join them as they present the “Mad Hatter’s Tea And Mimosa Party” on Saturday May 20th from 11am to 1pm. Enjoy delicious teas, pastries and small bites included in the price! Mimosas for sale! It takes place at the Danville Women’s club, 242 West Linda Mesa Avenue Danville, CA.

Get more information here.

