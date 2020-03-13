Local Closures-Postponements
In an effort to keep the public informed of local closures for schools and event cancellations/postponements, we are creating this one place to find those updates:
**Updated March 13, 2020 3:47pm
School Closures:
Alameda County Closures
Dublin Unified School District closed March 16 – April 13
San Leandro Unified closed March 16 – April 3
Pleasanton Unified School District – Classes will take place on campuses Monday March 16, no students on campus March 17 – 20, remote instruction March 23 – April 3.
Contra Costa County Closures
Mt Diablo Unified School District to close March 17, but they have not said for how long
Pittsburg Unified School District closing March 16 for at least two weeks
Antioch Unified School District closed March 16 through March 30
San Joaquin County
New Jerusalem School District and Delta Charter schools closed until April 6
Solano County Closures
All Solano County schools, March 16th-27th
Yolo County Closures
Davis Unified School District, March 16th-April 12th