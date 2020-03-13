Local Closures-Postponements

      Weather Alert

In an effort to keep the public informed of local closures for schools and event cancellations/postponements, we are creating this one place to find those updates:

**Updated March 13, 2020 3:47pm

School Closures:

Alameda County Closures

Dublin Unified School District closed March 16 – April 13

San Leandro Unified closed March 16 – April 3

Pleasanton Unified School District – Classes will take place on campuses Monday March 16, no students on campus March 17 – 20, remote instruction March 23 – April 3.

Contra Costa County Closures

Mt Diablo Unified School District to close March 17, but they have not said for how long

Pittsburg Unified School District closing March 16 for at least two weeks

Antioch Unified School District closed March 16 through March 30

San Joaquin County

New Jerusalem School District and Delta Charter schools closed until April 6

Solano County Closures

All Solano County schools, March 16th-27th

 

Yolo County Closures

Davis Unified School District, March 16th-April 12th

