Liz Grant Headlines Annual Valentine’s Day Special
This Valentine’s Day, enjoy a romantic evening dinner with a side of hilarity. On Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 7:30pm, join us on Zoom, for the best of Liz Grant’s relationship and dating material all compiled into one incredible show. Liz’s smart and silly style along with sharply crafted jokes from her real life create the perfect recipe.
Liz Grant has written for Nickelodeon, George Carlin’s Laugh.com, winner of The Brian Regan Impression Contest and opened for Dana Carvey, Robin Williams, and George Lopez.
Exclusive to this show, you can give a special dedication to your loved one that Liz Grant will read during the show. After your ticket purchase, email Liz at lizgrant.com with your dedication.
Tickets are $15 each and are available at http://danville.ca.gov/vtshows, or call 925-314-3400. This show is held on Zoom and a link to the show will be emailed one hour before the start of the show. All ticket sales end at 6:30pm on Saturday, February 13.
Some of the comedians may use mature themes and minor language in their material; age recommended is 18 and older.
For more information, contact Performing Arts Coordinator John Dunn at 925-314-3418 or [email protected].