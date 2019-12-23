Living With Dementia: Dementia Basics, Behaviors, and Communication

Since dementia dramatically changes the ways that individuals think, perceive, and use language, caring for a loved one with dementia presents a unique set of challenges. This class will discuss the nature and progression of dementia and the various diseases and conditions that can produce its symptoms, and introduce the basics of dementia-related behaviors and communication strategies.
To register, please complete the form below; you will receive a confirmation email. If you need help, email us.
There is no cost to attend, although donations to Hope Hospice are gratefully received and allow us to continue to offer this program to others.
Click here to complete form.