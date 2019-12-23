Living Arroyos Planting @ Heather Lane
Saturday, January 18, 2020
9:00 AM – 11:30 AM
Heather Lane
1689 Bluebell Drive
Livermore, CA
Become a steward of an urban stream and learn about local ecology and environmental issues!
Join us in our second planting event on the Arroyo Las Positas near Heather Lane and Bluebell Drive. Planting native vegetation is important for promoting a healthy community. The plants contribute to better water quality by protecting the area from flooding and filtering pollution. Help us create a beautiful green urban environment for both people and wildlife.
Bring your friends, family and a refillable water bottle. Tools, water and snacks will be provided. Waivers can be found here. We will also have waivers available at the event, just in case. Volunteers under 18 will need a parent or guardian to sign the waiver. Children 13 and under will need an adult to accompany them.
See you there and get your recommended two hours of “nature therapy” for the week!