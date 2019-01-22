Living Arroyos Creeks to Bay Clean-up

Living Arroyos invites volunteers to participate in Creeks to Bay Clean-up. The clean-up events occur every 1st and 3rd Saturday of the month, from October through April, 9:00 am – 11:30 am.

Volunteers are invited to help clean up trash and debris that negatively affect the quality of life, property values, and housing prices; and endangered plant, fish and wildlife populations, and habitat.

Removing trash and debris not only improves the aesthetic beauty of the community; it also helps to improve water quality and aquatic habitat in neighborhood creeks.

We encourage anyone that is interested in volunteering to register today space is limited. Visit http://www.livingarroyos.org/get-involved/ to sign-up and download a required waiver. Volunteers under 18 years of age must have the waiver form signed by a parent or guardian.  Volunteers under 13 years of age are required to be accompanied and supervised by an adult.

