Living Arroyos Creeks to Bay Clean-up

Become a steward of an urban stream and learn about local ecology and environmental issues!

Join us in planting native trees and shrubs on the Arroyo Mocho at Robertson Park. Planting native vegetation is important for promoting a healthy community. The plants contribute to better water quality by protecting the area from flooding and filtering pollution. Help us create a beautiful green urban environment for both people and wildlife.

We will be planting at Robertson Park near the Arroyo Mocho Trail. Parking is in the dirt and gravel accross the street from the Rodeo Grounds.

Bring your friends, family and a refillable water bottle. Tools, water and snacks will be provided. Waivers can be found here.We will also have waivers available at the event, just in case. Volunteers under 18 will need a parent or guardian to sign the waiver. Children 13 and under will need an adult to accompany them.

See you there and get your recommended two hours of nature therapy for the week!

Date And Time