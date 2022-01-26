Wanted to get a quick message out to you all about this year’s Livermoron Brew Crawl & Food Drive, benefitting the Alameda County Community Food Bank. it’s on Thursday, February 17th from 5pm-10pm at 7 locations: Beer Baron, First Street Alehouse, Sauced, Riata, Pennyweight Craft Brewing, Prints & Pints and Hops & Sessions. We’ll have volunteers at each location collecting food and monetary donations to the ACCFB, as well as answering questions about the food bank. We are hosting a raffle with some amazing gift cards & certificates. Each person who donates to the Alameda County Community Food Bank will be entered into the raffle!
Additionally, we’re excited to announce the release of Livermoron IPA at all seven locations that night, which is our fifth collaboration between all of our Livermore breweries! This year’s Livermoron is a collaboration between Pennyweight Brewing, Brewing, Altamont Beer Works, Rivers End Brewing Co, Homegrown Hops Brewing and Shadow Puppet and was made specifically for this event. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of this beer will go to the ACCFB as well!
Donations to Alameda County Community Food bank can be made as a direct donation online; click here
Thanks for your support of our local beer scene, and the ACCFB. For more information on the event, follow us on Facebook and Instagram @livermorevalleycraftbeer, or check the website at lvcbf.com.
Special thanks to this year’s sponsors: Purpose Built, Aqua Hero & the Livermore Wine Trolley