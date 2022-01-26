      Weather Alert

Livermoron Brew Crawl & Food Drive

Hey Craft Beer Lovers!

Wanted to get a quick message out to you all about this year’s Livermoron Brew Crawl & Food Drive, benefitting the Alameda County Community Food Bank. it’s on Thursday, February 17th from 5pm-10pm at 7 locations: Beer BaronFirst Street AlehouseSaucedRiataPennyweight Craft BrewingPrints & Pints and Hops & Sessions. We’ll have volunteers at each location collecting food and monetary donations to the ACCFB, as well as answering questions about the food bank. We are hosting a raffle with some amazing gift cards & certificates. Each person who donates to the Alameda County Community Food Bank will be entered into the raffle!

Additionally, we’re excited to announce the release of Livermoron IPA at all seven locations that night, which is our fifth collaboration between all of our Livermore breweries! This year’s Livermoron is a collaboration between Pennyweight Brewing, BrewingAltamont Beer WorksRivers End Brewing CoHomegrown Hops Brewing and Shadow Puppet and was made specifically for this event. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of this beer will go to the ACCFB as well!

Donations to Alameda County Community Food bank can be made as a direct donation online; click here

Thanks for your support of our local beer scene, and the ACCFB. For more information on the event, follow us on Facebook and Instagram @livermorevalleycraftbeer, or check the website at lvcbf.com.

Special thanks to this year’s sponsors: Purpose BuiltAqua Hero & the Livermore Wine Trolley

#Trending
Livermore High School's Annual Drive Through Crab Feed
Tri-Valley Haven Volunteers Wanted
Livermoron Brew Crawl & Food Drive
Philanthropy Thursday: Ted Clement - Save Mount Diablo's 50th Anniversary
Pleasanton Art League and Museum on Main unveil Imagination Expressed 2022
Connect With Us Listen To Us On