Livermore Water Awareness Poster Contest
California Water Service (Cal Water), Livermore Municipal Water, and Zone 7 Water Agency (Zone 7) have launched the annual Livermore Water Awareness Poster Contest. The theme for this year’s contest is “Without Water, Life Would Be Pretty Dry.”
All third- to fifth-grade students who are enrolled at Livermore schools or are Livermore residents are encouraged to participate. Judges from Cal Water, Livermore Municipal Water, and Zone 7 will select a group of finalists, and members of the community will be able to vote for their favorites in April 2021.
Entrants may use any size paper and colored pencils, markers, paint, ink, fabric, poster paint, or pencil. The participant’s name, address, phone number, school, and teacher’s name must be written on the back of the poster or included in the submission email. Posters must be received by March 1, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. to qualify, and should be submitted through email to Natalie Croak at [email protected] or via mail to City of Livermore Water Resources Division,101 W. Jack London Blvd., Livermore, CA 94551.