Livermore Valley Opera’s “Isn’t It Romantic?” Valentine Concert
Isn’t it romantic? Yes, it is! Livermore Valley Opera will offer a romantic concert for a romantic Valentine weekend.
LVO favorites, soprano Sarah Cambridge and tenor Kyle Van Schoonhoven, former members of both the Merola Opera Program and Adler Fellows, will perform duets from Puccini’s TOSCA and Wagner’s DIE WALKÜRE, plus works by Tchaikovsky and Joseph Marx. The beautiful music and texts are perfect for a Valentine weekend. Listen to this concert with someone you love and allow the music and words to envelop you.
The singers will be accompanied by LVO Music Director Alexander Katsman. English subtitles provided. Details and link to the LVOpera Channel are below.
Saturday, February 13, 6pm
Isn’t It Romantic? A Valentine Concert
Valentine Dinner Special
Make your Valentine weekend extra special with a wonderful dinner from LVO’s restaurant sponsor Uncle Yu’s at the Vineyard in Livermore. Receive a 10% discount on all take-out orders including a special four-course Valentine Dinner for Two. Mention Livermore Valley Opera when ordering between the dates of February 12th to 18th. Call 925-449-7000.
Donations are welcome
Though the virtual opera concert is free, donations are always welcome. Visitwww.livermorevalleyopera.com/donate.
About LVO
Livermore Valley Opera was founded in 1992, and presents fully-staged operas at Livermore’s Bankhead Theater in the spring and fall. This gem of a theater features excellent lines of sight and acoustics, helping the opera to attract talented singers and stage directors for their performances.
LVO is a professional opera company and a 501(c) 3 non-profit charitable arts organization. For more information, visit LVOpera.com.