Livermore Teen Academy 2019 Applications Accepted

The Livermore Public Library, along with the City of Livermore, is offering the opportunity for local teens to take part in the third annual Livermore Teen Academy. The Livermore Teen Academy is a three-week, free summer program, that includes a series of interactive workshops and a short internship with the City of Livermore. Workshops will include topics such as personal finance and job searching skills, as well as information about local government and becoming an engaged and informed citizen. The Academy will also include an internship totaling 24-hours with a City of Livermore department. Internships will be assigned, taking into account the interests and skills of the participants. Those who successfully complete the Academy, including the internship and all workshop sessions, will receive a $330 stipend. When asked what they liked best about the program, a 2018 Academy Graduate said, “All of the great opportunities it provided for us. It opened many doors and helped with networking. My absolute favorite part was getting a better idea of what I want to grow up to be.” The Academy will run from June 10 through June 28, Monday through Friday, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. The Library will host the workshop sessions at the Civic Center Library, while participants will report to their assigned internship sites on internship days.

To be eligible, participants will need to be Livermore residents and students entering their junior or senior year of High School in the Fall of 2019. Applicants must be 16 years of age or older by the start of the program on June 10, 2019. The Livermore Public Library is now accepting applications through Friday, March 1, 2019. Selected applicants will be invited to participate in an interview process. Based on the interview results, fifteen teens will be selected to participate in the Academy. Participants from previous years are not eligible. Application materials are available on the Livermore Public Library’s website (www.livermorelibrary.net) under Teen Space.

For additional information, please contact Nathan Brumley at (925) 373-5572 or njbrumley@cityoflivermore.net