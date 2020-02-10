Livermore Public Library Annual Teen Art Exposition And Contest

The Livermore Public Library is offering a unique opportunity for teens to share their artistic talent with the Livermore community by sponsoring the 2020 Teen Art Exposition and Competition. The library invites Livermore middle school and high school students to submit artwork on this year’s theme: In the Eye of the Beholder.
Livermore residents in sixth through twelfth grades are encouraged to submit an original piece of art. Works eligible for the exhibit are limited to 2-D visual media in the following categories: (1) painting: watercolor or acrylics; (2) drawing: pencil, pen, ink, or pastels; (3) photography: digital or traditional film; and (4) mixed media: any combination of techniques. Entries will be accepted from 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 2, 2020, through 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Civic Center Library.
Artwork will be judged in each category at two levels, Level 1: 6th-8th grade, and Level 2: 9th -12th grade. Ribbons will be awarded for Best of Show and first, second, and third place for each category. Students may enter one art piece either as an individual or as part of a team. All artists are limited to one submission only; participants may not enter as part of a team and as an individual. All artwork must be framed and/or matted with an acceptable hanging system. For complete submission guidelines and examples of acceptable hanging systems, please visit the library’s website at www.livermorelibrary.net and click on “Teen Space.”
Teen artwork will be on display from 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 1, 2020, through 4:00 p.m., Thursday, April 30, 2020, in the Civic Center Library Art Gallery. Artwork will be shown as space allows and can be viewed during the library’s regular open hours. The community is also invited to attend the Artist’s Reception that will take place on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm in the Civic Center Library Community Rooms.
For more information and to access entry forms, please visit the Teen Space page on the Livermore Public Library’s website at www.livermorelibrary.net, or contact Caitlyn Lung at 373-5576. The Civic Center Library is located at 1188 South Livermore Avenue, Livermore CA, 94550.