Livermore–Pleasanton Elks Lodge #2117

Proudly Presents

Ray Lozano Drug & Substance Prevention Specialist & Youth Speaker

Wednesday, March 13th From 7:00 pm To 8:30 pm

“Continuous efforts, strength & intelligence are the keys for a young person to reach their full potential. When they start using drugs, not only do those qualities vanish, but their uniqueness is lost and they become generic.”

– Ray Lozano Drug & Substance Youth Speaker

www.RavLozano.com

Prevention Plus Sponsored By Bpoe Elks And Lvjusd Elks Lodge 940 Larkspur Drive, Livermore 925-455-8829