Livermore-Pleasanton Elks Lodge #2117 Annual Crab Feed

Livermore-Pleasanton Elks Lodge #2117

Annual Crab Feed

 

 

Saturday, January 19, 2019

Cocktails: 6:00 pm Dinner: 7:00 pm Dancing: 8:00 pm

 

 

Menu Features:

Fresh Locally Caught Cracked and Cleaned Crab

Our Famous Clam Chowder Pasta with Nana’s Slow Cooked Meaty Tomato Sauce

Cole Slaw, French Bread, Dessert Steak plate available by advance request only.

Tickets:

Adults $50 Per Person; Children $12, no crab

Buy a table of 12 Adults and get one free – $550.00

 

 

 

Advance Sales Only; Reservation Deadline Thursday, January 17th

Buy Early, Always A Sell-out

It’s Always Fun at the Elks A Party Not to Miss!

Lodge Office: (925) 455-8829 940 Larkspur Drive, Livermore, 94551

