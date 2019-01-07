Livermore-Pleasanton Elks Lodge #2117
Annual Crab Feed
Saturday, January 19, 2019
Cocktails: 6:00 pm Dinner: 7:00 pm Dancing: 8:00 pm
Menu Features:
Fresh Locally Caught Cracked and Cleaned Crab
Our Famous Clam Chowder Pasta with Nana’s Slow Cooked Meaty Tomato Sauce
Cole Slaw, French Bread, Dessert Steak plate available by advance request only.
Tickets:
Adults $50 Per Person; Children $12, no crab
Buy a table of 12 Adults and get one free – $550.00
Advance Sales Only; Reservation Deadline Thursday, January 17th
Buy Early, Always A Sell-out
It’s Always Fun at the Elks A Party Not to Miss!
Lodge Office: (925) 455-8829 940 Larkspur Drive, Livermore, 94551