Livermore Luau To Benefit The Boy Scouts

Come to Twin Valley BSA’s First Annual Livemore Luau! We will have a full Hawaiian buffet featuring: kaula pig, shoyu chicken, teriyaki beef, lomi-lomi salmon, rice mac salad, green salad and haupia for dessert. You will also get 3 tasting from El Sol Winery included in your package. It takes place April 29th.

We will have Hawaiian music, singing, and maybe a special performance. The night will end with a Drawing and Auctions.

Get a taste of the island in April and support Scouting in the Valley.

– $70/per person before April 1st; $80 after

– Event sponsor -$1000 (limit 3) Signage at event, announcement and in program

– Table sponsors – $200/table (limit 10) Signage on each sponsor table

– Full table plus merit badge sponsor – $1500 (10 people and sponsor a district merit badge for the year) Signage and recognition for merit badge sponsor

– Goodie bag sponsor – $100 for flyer or promotion item in the goodie bag

– Auction/Drawing donation sponsor – Contact Keith Lam, [email protected]

Get information HERE.