Livermore Lions Club 2019 Crab Feed

The Livermore Lions Club hosts its annual Crab Feed on Saturday, February 16, 2019. This is the club’s biggest fundraiser of the year. It begins at 5:30 pm in the Bothwell Arts Center

The event features all you can eat crab. Also on the menu are pasta, salad, a variety of beverages, desserts, and delicious French bread. A No-host bar will provide beer and wine for your dining pleasure. The Girl Scouts from Troop 32874 and the Livermore High School Leos will be the servers. Enjoy live music, a 50/50 drawing, raffle drawings, and silent auctions of items donated by local businesses and wineries.

For 95 years the Livermore Lions Club has been a member of Lions International, a service organization of 1.3 million members in 202 countries. Lions conduct vision and health screening, build parks, support eye hospitals, award scholarships, assist youth, provide help in time of need and much more. Our motto is “We Serve.”

The Livermore Lions Club sent donations to the hurricane victims in Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico, and later to the fire victims of northern and southern California. The members served food at the “Annual Special Kids Day” in Brentwood, and helped the Rancho Las Positas PTA with their fundraiser amongst other schools and organizations.

Every February the club sponsors an annual “Student Speakers Contest” for grades 9-12. Winners in this statewide contest can earn college scholarships valued up to $21,000.

Other projects the club supports are Canine Companions, Center for the Blind, Ear of the Lion for hearing aids, City of Hope, Relay for Life, Wounded Warriors, Shepherd’s Gate, Tri-Valley Haven, and Open-Heart Kitchen.

Tickets for this year’s Crab Feed are $50 per person or $270 for a table of 6. Come and enjoy a delicious dinner and take home some great prizes.

To order tickets call Ben, club president, at (925) 449-9974 or Ann, co-chair, at (805) 405-8742.