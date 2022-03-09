Livermore Library To Host Virtual Author Talk On John Muir’s Drawings And Stories

The Livermore Public Library will host a talk by Mike Wurtz, author of the book John Muir’s Grand Yosemite: Musings and Sketches, on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. via Zoom. No registration is required. Access this link to view the live program: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83939034016.
Nineteenth-century naturalist John Muir made hundreds of drawings of Yosemite between 1869 and his death in 1914. Mike Wurtz, curator of the Muir Collections at the University of the Pacific, will present a collection of Muir’s drawings and stories. He’ll also share his own stories of finding Muir’s drawing sites in Yosemite.
Head of the University of the Pacific Holt-Atherton Special Collections and Archives, Wurtz oversees the use and preservation of the historical archives of nearly 500 collections such as the John Muir Papers, the George Moscone Collection, and Japanese American
Internment during WWII Collections. He holds master’s degrees in history and library science.
This program is part of the Library’s Authors and Arts Series, supported by the Friends of the Livermore Public Library. For additional programs, visit www.livermorelibrary.net, or the Library’s Facebook page.