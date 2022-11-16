Livermore Library Hosts “The Language Of The Holidays”

The Livermore Public Library will host the Encore Players, Livermore’s community theatre group, on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Civic Center Library Storytime Room (1188 S. Livermore Ave.) as they present The Language of the Holidays: Cultural Traditions Around the World.

Community members of all ages are invited to attend this colorful program featuring a diverse cast and holiday traditions and customs from around the world. Attendees will learn about Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Diwali, and Tet (Vietnamese New Year) while exploring holiday traditions from the Philippines, Mexico, Germany, Ireland, and Alaska.

For additional program information, call (925) 373-5500, visit library.livermoreca.gov, or follow the Library’s Facebook page.