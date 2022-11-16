101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

Livermore Library Hosts “The Language Of The Holidays”

Share
Livermore Library Hosts “The Language Of The Holidays”

The Livermore Public Library will host the Encore Players, Livermore’s community theatre group, on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Civic Center Library Storytime Room (1188 S. Livermore Ave.) as they present The Language of the Holidays: Cultural Traditions Around the World.

Community members of all ages are invited to attend this colorful program featuring a diverse cast and holiday traditions and customs from around the world. Attendees will learn about Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Diwali, and Tet (Vietnamese New Year) while exploring holiday traditions from the Philippines, Mexico, Germany, Ireland, and Alaska.

For additional program information, call (925) 373-5500, visit library.livermoreca.gov, or follow the Library’s Facebook page.

Recently Played

Leave The Door OpenSilk Sonic - Bruno Mars And Anderson Paak
12:47pm
HappierMarshmello Feat Bastille
12:43pm
Adore YouHarry Styles
12:35pm
Bad HabitSteve Lacy
12:33pm
Save Your TearsThe Weeknd
12:29pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

The Box Officer: Phantom of the Open & It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World
2

Philanthropy Thursday: Melanie Sadek from Valley Humane Society
3

The Box Officer: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever & Christopher Knight at CAIFF
4

Free Family Concert
5

Livermore Library Hosts "The Language Of The Holidays"