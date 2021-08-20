Livermore Junior Football League Plans Opening Day Jamboree!

Livermore Junior Football League (LJFL) will be hosting its Opening Day Jamboree on Saturday, August 28th. We will be hosting teams from San Ramon, Brentwood, Fremont, and Walnut Creek. We also absorbed Pleasanton players that were not able to form their own team. The Jamboree will include 20+ teams, 400+ athletes (football and cheer) and we are expecting ~1,300 attendees. The day will include an opening ceremony to begin ~10:00AM, will have a DJ, food trucks, and lots and lots of football! Our event is open to the public and will take place:
Saturday, August 28th
8:00AM – 3:00PM
Robertson Park
3200 Robertson Park Road
Livermore, CA
LJFL is a 501c3 LJFL is a non-profit organization. Our philosophy is to familiarize players with the fundamentals of football and cheer, and in so doing to firmly implant the ideals of good sportsmanship, honesty, loyalty, courage, and respect for authority. To provide an equal opportunity for all participants to play in a supervised, organized and safety-oriented manner without consideration of talent. To keep the players free of any adult ambition and personal glory so they may be well adjusted and happier children, able to grow to be good decent adults
