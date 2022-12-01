101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

Livermore High School’s Annual Holiday Boutique

Two boston terriers in Christmas costumes in front of the Christmas tree.

Don’t miss Livermore High School’s Annual Holiday Boutique to raise money for the class of 2023’s sober grad night. It takes place Saturday December 10 from 9am to 4pm in the Livermore gymnasium.

You’ll enjoy lots of holiday spirit. You can start (or continue) your Christmas shopping with their amazing vendors, handmade items, independent consultants and lots of treats.

Get more information here.

