Livermore High School’s Annual Drive Through Crab Feed

oregon dungeness crab
Support the LHS Class of ‘22 Safe & Sober Grad Night by buying a crab dinner for $65 per person.   Your meal will include: 1.5lbs Dungeness Crab, Clam Chowder, Pasta (vegetarian sauce option available), Dinner Roll, Caesar Salad and a cookie for dessert.
We also will have bottles of wine available for purchase from Eagle Ridge Vineyard.  Your choice of red or white for $25.00 per bottle.
To purchase your meal(s) from the LHS PTSA webstore, go to: https://lhsptsa.myschoolcentral.com
Meals must be purchased by 8pm Saturday, February 5th.
Meal pick-up will be on February 12 from 11am – 4pm at Cabana Dave’s Catering, 73 Rickenbacker Circle, Livermore.
Thank you for your support.  What a great way to surprise your valentine!
