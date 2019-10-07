      Weather Alert

Livermore High School Meat & Plant Sale – Safe & Sober Grad Night Fundraiser

On Saturday, October 19th & Sunday, October 20th Livermore High School is holding a fundraiser from 10:00am to 4:00pm.

The sale includes choice grade meats (Beef, Pork & Chicken) and seafood.  Stock up for the holidays, “Buddy-Up” and split large quantities! A butcher is on site to cut meats.

The plant sale is held by the Core Conservation Growers Jeff Anhorn Nursery – Come see all things green!

For more information email at livermorehighgradnight@gmail.com or visit www.livermorehighschoolptsa.com

October 19 & 20th @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Livermore High School
600 Maple St
Livermore, CA 94550 United States
