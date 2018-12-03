Livermore High School Holiday Boutique

Livermore High School is holding their 2nd Annual Holiday Boutique on Saturday, December 15th  9:00 am – 4:00 pm

We have everything you’ll need for that “hard to buy for person” on your list, stocking stuffers, and unique hostess gifts!

Featured are unique, one-of-a-kind crafters, independent consultants, and Livermore High School student clubs, artists, and food.

Participation by all vendors supports Safe & Sober Grad Night.

Safe and Sober Grad Night event held each year to raise money for graduating seniors.

