Livermore Health Fair

Wednesday, August 15, 2018, at 1:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m.

Free medical, dental and vision screening to children preschool to high school age.

Vaccines will be provided. A variety of local vendors will also be available to help increase awareness of resources.

Free Health, Dental & Vision Screenings

Linkages to referral services

Health Insurance Information

Children’s Activates

Food & Entertainment

Junction Avenue K-8 School

298 Junction Avenue

Questions? Please contact the Event Coordinator:

District Nurse, Catherine Arthur: carthur@lvjusd.k12.ca.us

Phone 925-525-0037