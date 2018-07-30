Livermore Health Fair

Wednesday, August 15, 2018, at 1:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m.
Free medical, dental and vision screening to children preschool to high school age.
Vaccines will be provided. A variety of local vendors will also be available to help increase awareness of resources.
Free Health, Dental & Vision Screenings
Linkages to referral services
Health Insurance Information
Children’s Activates
Food & Entertainment
Junction Avenue K-8 School
298 Junction Avenue
Questions? Please contact the Event Coordinator:
District Nurse, Catherine Arthur: carthur@lvjusd.k12.ca.us
Phone 925-525-0037