Livermore Community Day at the Oakland A’s 2019-Game Time

Livermore Community Day at the Oakland A’s game Time. LVJUSD student musicians perform the National Anthem. Bring the whole family , field levels seats, discounted tickets & parking

Livermore Community Days at the Oakland A’s! First Game is May 11th!

It’s a Win-Win-Win! Watch the Oakland A’s vs. the Cleveland Indians, listen to the Livermore High Show Choir sing the National Anthem, and purchase field level tickets and parking at reduced prices! The May 11th game is the first of four games featuring our student musicians! Tickets can be purchased for individual games or as a bundle for additional savings. Click on the link to buy your tickets today! May 11th is just around the corner!

Pick your package

Home Run Bundle

Purchase game tickets to all four games-the more you buy, the more you save. Plus, FREE entry into raffle to win Oakland A’s swag.

Fan Favorite

This is the baseball buffet-you pick the games and the number of seats. Purchase tickets to single games and still save.

Parking

Buy now and save. Going to more than one game? Purchase a $16 parking pass for each game to take advantage of the discount. Regular price $30.

Friday, June 14th-Seattle Mariners @ Oakland game time 6:37pm

Elements 116 Jazz Band, Fireworks after the game.

Single tickets $32

Tuesday, July 16th-Seattle @ Oakland game time 7:07pm

Livermore High Advanced Trombones

Free Parking

Single tickets $22

Thursday, August 22nd-New York Yankees game time 6:37pm

Morgan Rogge, LHS Class of 202

Single tickets $38

Have questions?

Contact Leslie Lemieux at 925-960-2919 or via email at llemieux@lvjusd.org

http://www.livermoreschools.org