Literary Women returns on May 28th

We’re thrilled to bring back Literary Women this year with a fresh new look, a fun (historical) tea social format, and an exciting line-up of authors!
Saturday, May 28, 2022
1:00-5:00 PM
Perera Pavilion, Pleasant Hill Community Center
320 Civic Drive, Pleasant Hill, CA
Sip tea and enjoy a variety of delightful “high tea” fare with your fellow literary enthusiasts while you listen to three dynamic author presentations and engage in literary discussions.
Learn more about our authors by clicking here
As part of the “Bluestocking” theme, we encourage guests to wear fancy hats and blue socks for some added fun (both optional)!
Books will be on sale throughout the day courtesy of Orinda Books.
REGISTRATION TICKET INFORMATION:
PURCHASE A SINGLE TICKET OR A GROUP OF 8 TICKETS TO RESERVE AN ENTIRE TABLE FOR YOUR CLOSEST LITERATURE-LOVING FRIENDS!
Purchase tickets early. Registration is limited.
Please purchase tickets online by May 25, 2022, at 3:30 pm
Tickets include author presentations plus an assortment of teas and a generous, wide variety of “high tea” fare including delicious finger sandwiches and desserts to delight our guests. Coffee also available.
We hope you’re able to join us!
Questions or need ticketing assistance?
Call (925) 682-0896 (Monday-Friday, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm) or email us at [email protected] (Subject line: Literary Women)
Literary Women is hosted by Pleasant Hill Recreation & Park District in partnership with Orinda Books.