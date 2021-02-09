Literacy Tutors Needed at the Livermore Public Library
Can you see yourself helping an adult learn to read a medicine label, fill out a job application, write a letter, or study for the driver’s license exam? If so, become a volunteer tutor and help an adult improve their basic reading and writing skills and achieve their goals. No previous experience is necessary. Tutor training will prepare participants for in person and distance-tutoring. After successfully completing training, volunteers are paired with an adult learner. Pairs typically meet once or twice weekly for one to two hours each meeting. The results are positively life-changing for an adult who has struggled, and you’ll likely be amazed at what you learn along the way!
The next three-part Tutor Training will take place on the following dates from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. via Zoom:
Tuesday, February 16, 2021 Thursday, February 18, 2021 Tuesday, February 23, 2021
(Please note: Participants attend all three sessions.)
For more information or to sign up for Tutor Training, please call (925) 373-5507 or email [email protected]