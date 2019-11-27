Like A Good Neighbor…

Dear Wayne:
I hope you can help me. I’m having an issue with my neighbor. We had a minor disagreement after a few beers watching the Raiders/Chargers game a few weeks ago. He was mad because I pointed out the sold out crowd in Oakland. Then I said there are way more Raider fans than Chargers fans at their own home games in L.A. Well, the Raiders won and he yelled at me after the game and went home. Now he leaves his front porch and garage lights on all night because he knows that they shine into my front window and it not only annoys me, but it really annoys my dog Teddy and keeps him awake. I know he’s definitely doing it intentionally. Ever since that nonsense happened, they are on every night! Aside from getting black curtains or actually getting up the nerve to go tell him to knock it off, how do I deal with this rude behavior?
William in San Ramon
Hi William.
In times like these, I believe in fighting fire with fire. Head to your local equipment rental place. Grab the most powerful spotlight they have. I’m talking one of those you see at movie premieres and car dealers. Set it up in your house one night, wait for their place to get as calm and settled in as possible and then blast ‘em from across the street with your “super light.” If you can add some REALLY loud music to the effort from a full concert P.A. system in your yard (since you’re a Raider fan, I suggest anything by AC/DC,) then I think you will achieve your mission of ending this insanity once and for all. Gonna be tough for them to not understand where you’re coming from after that.
Then, when you get out of jail, be the bigger man and invite him over for a “make up” BBQ. Maybe on December 22nd when the Raiders play the Chargers again. This time, in L.A. Be sure and point out all the Silver & Black wearin’ people in the stands too. He’ll love that 😉 and you’ll be “Neighbor Of The Year!”
Thanks for listening, William.
Wayne