Leukemia & Lymphoma Society “Student of the Year Contest”
STUDENTS OF THE YEAR CAMPAIGN
The Students of the Year campaign is a 7-week fundraising campaign, from the 15th of January to the 7th of March (2020), in which students all over the country will be working to raise money and awareness for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society(LLS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, whose mission is to find a cure for blood cancers. It is the world’s largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancer. World-famous researchers like Brian Druker have the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society to thank for the funding of Gleevec, a revolutionary leukemia drug that holds the record for the fastest approved drug by the FDA.
STATISTICS
Every 30 seconds a new cancer is diagnosed in the United States
Almost 16,000 children (between the ages of birth and 19) are diagnosed with cancer every year in the United States
And we want to change that…
TEAM ICANCERVIVE
Candidates
Kashika Sharma, Shreya Kambham, Shreya Sanadi
OUR GOAL
To raise a minimum of $50,000 for cancer research
OUR MISSION
To help fund blood cancer research and treatments to the best of our ability, which goes towards helping patients like Scarlett Vera and countless others all over the world
OUR WHY
As aspiring students in a biomedical community, we understand what big role research plays in understanding and finding the cure to any disease. We set out to fundraise in order to fund the research required to defeat blood cancer.
All donations are greatly appreciated and are tax deductible. They’ll not only support LLS-funded research but will help provide critical information and support for patients, and support advocacy for laws to ensure patients can access the care and treatments they need.
