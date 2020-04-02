Let’s Support Our Healthcare Workers and First Responders with “Quarantine Karaoke”
Not sure if you know this, but one shift change at most hospitals happens at 8pm. Lately people have been going outside to howl, to show support for the heroes on the frontline of the coronavirus. One of our listeners, Valerie, who said her 82-year-old mom goes outside to howl and thought it would be great to get people to sing.
We thought it was a great idea – a way to socialize with neighbors, but still keeping a safe distance away. We call it “Quarantine Karaoke” and we are going to kick it off at 8pm on Friday April 3 with Queen’s “We Will Rock You/We Are The Champions”. Download the lyrics, if you need to, and join us on your porch (remember to keep your distance). And we are going to do “Quarantine Karaoke” each night at 8pm while we shelter in place.
Also, if you have a song you think would be great for “Quarantine Karaoke”, make a comment on social media or send an email to jim.hampton@alphamediausa.com.