Let’s Saddle Up For Steve!

Please join us for the best bike ride of the year — held in lovin’ memory of the one and only Steve Sumner. A wonderful family man, husband, father, and instant lifelong friend, Steve was a driving force on the board of The Crayon Initiative. He kept our wheels turning with his passion for helping children in hospitals all over America, and his ready smile and generous spirit lit up the entire community. We know he’d love to see you and your family out there on May 15th, having fun and drawing together for the benefit of a cause he cherished: recycling old, unused crayons into new smiles for hospitalized kids.
It takes place at Bishop Ranch in San Ramon. Get sign up information and details here.