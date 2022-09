Join Boy Scouts of America and Rotary Club of Brentwood for a Kite Day on Sunday, September 18 from 1-4 PM at Big Break Park in Oakley. This is a free event and open to the public. Event includes two STEAM projects – kite building/deco and kid’s art contest. Top place winner’s artwork will be displayed at BSA Council’s office. Meet special guest Tony Jetland, “Kiteman from Martinez.”

