Let’s Get Wild with Asante Africa Foundation

Special Fundraising Event at the historic Friesman Dairy in Livermore, May 7, 2022 5:30-8:00 pm
Asante Africa Foundation invites you to celebrate our 15th Anniversary at our upcoming fundraising event, Let’s Get Wild, on May 7, 2022 at the historic Friesman Dairy in Livermore, CA.
Every year our Asante Africa community, including newcomers and longtime supporters, comes together to celebrate work that has touched their lives I some way.
Let’s Get Wild will be an evening of inspiration and celebration with our East African partners and young people, who will share inspirational stories from the field and how access to education, parent involvement, and mentorship transform hundreds of lives on a daily basis.
Festivities will include wine tasting, live African drumming and music and lively conversation with our special guests.
Wine, donated by John Evan Cellars, beer donated by High Water Brewing, and food provided by A Loveable Feast will provide a “wild” meal and libations for our guests. A silent and live auction (featuring adventures in Tanzania, Italy and Bali) together with our Marketplace will provide extra fun.
Special guests will tell stories from the field.
Richard Mabala is an author, a teacher, a poet and a family man. And when he’s not busy writing really funny stories for the papers or something for a new book, he spends his time fighting for the rights of Tanzanian youth, chief among them a right to have a voice as leaders and social entrepreneurs. Being a teacher at one of the best schools the young nation at the time meant that his students later became the country’s political and thought leaders, some of whom are still artist, writers, government ministers and senior professors at the state University.
Theopista Charles Seuya is an enthusiastic, focused, committed and experienced professional teacher and a leader who is dedicated, resourceful and result oriented. She holds a Masters Degree in Education (Policy & International Development) from the University of Bristol in the UK. She has provided a notable contribution in the fields of Academics, Education Management and community development for over 20 years. She has a solid commitment to the academic and social well-being of children and youngsters. Currently, she serves as Asante Africa Foundation Country Director for Tanzania. Prior to this role, she worked with different organizations/institutions in the posts of University Lecturer, Project Manager and Head of Schools at different times.
Here are 5 reasons to Eat, Drink and “Get Wild” with us on May 7th…
Sponsors include: PowerSpeaking, Summitry, Heritage Bank of Commerce , Mike Carter Photography, Jim Vlantis and Sara Ennor, The Flourish Collective and Sensiba San Flippo.
Tickets are:
Regular Ticket Price: $225
VIP Ticket Price: $350
Sponsorship opportunities are still available. (For details on sponsorship contact [email protected]).
Tickets are available here