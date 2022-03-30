Attorney Kelley Way will speak about “Lessons in Literary Law” at the Tri-Valley Writers meeting at 2:00 p.m. on April 16, 2022. Attendees can participate either in person or through Zoom. The in-person venue is Four Points by Sheraton, 5115 Hopyard Road,
Pleasanton.
Authors should know their rights. Kelley Way will describe five areas of law – copyright, trademark, right of privacy and publicity, defamation, and contracts – and explain how to protect these rights as well as how to avoid infringing on the rights of others.
The Tri-Valley Branch of the California Writers Club (CWC) hosts the meeting. Reserve and pay
online at https://www.trivalleywriters.org . Reservation deadline: Friday, April 15. Fees for CWC
adult members are $14; nonmembers, $18. CWC student members (ages 14-22), $6; student
nonmembers, $10.
Kelley Way was born and raised in Walnut Creek, California. She graduated from UC Davis with
a B.A. in English, followed by a Juris Doctorate from UC Davis School of Law. A member of
the California Bar, she practices copyright, trademark, and estate planning law at The Law Office
of Kelley A. Way. Her website is [email protected] . Kelley is also an aspiring writer of
young adult fantasy novels.
The CWC Tri-Valley Branch invites writers of all genres and experience levels to learn about the
craft at monthly meetings. Get more information here.